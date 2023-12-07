New Study Reveals Disparity in Jet Energy Loss within Quark-Gluon Plasma

A recent study conducted by scientists at the Large Hadron Collider has shed light on the complex interactions between energetic quarks, gluons, and the quark-gluon plasma (QGP). The findings suggest that jets with different substructures experience varying levels of energy loss as they traverse the QGP.

Utilizing collision data collected by the ATLAS experiment, the researchers were able to measure the energy loss of jets with both narrow and wide structures within the QGP. The results provide crucial evidence confirming the decoherence hypothesis, which proposes that jets with wider opening angles lose more energy in an “incoherent” manner compared to narrow jets.

To accomplish this analysis, the scientists employed an algorithm that combined information from various subdetectors in the ATLAS detector, allowing for a precise understanding of the internal structure of the jets in the dense environment of heavy-ion collisions. The research indicates that the opening angle of a jet serves as a significant factor in determining the extent of energy loss within the QGP.

Additionally, the study revealed that the QGP does not modify the hard substructure of a jet passing through it, but instead preferentially suppresses jets with wider substructures. This aspect of the findings highlights the importance of the critical angle in the first hard splitting of a jet, beyond which the energy loss occurs independently from separate emitters.

The study’s results contribute valuable insights to the understanding of the properties and behavior of quark-gluon plasma. By recreating extreme conditions similar to those immediately following the Big Bang, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of the universe’s early stages. The findings from this research will likely aid in further advancements in the field of nuclear physics and our understanding of the fundamental forces that govern our universe.