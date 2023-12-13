അതിശയകരമായ ഉൽക്കാവർഷത്തിന് സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിക്കാൻ സ്റ്റാർഗേസറുകൾ സജ്ജമാക്കി

Summary: Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly anticipated Geminid meteor shower is set to dazzle the night skies. With an expected peak of up to 120 meteors per hour, this annual event promises to be a memorable experience for those who can brave the cold temperatures.

Although widely regarded as the “king of meteor showers,” the Geminids are relatively rare, occurring only once a year. This year’s shower will be particularly remarkable, with Chris Curwin, an amateur astronomer, stating that the meteors will begin around 8 p.m., initially appearing towards the lower horizon. As the night progresses, the meteors will become more visible, reaching their peak around 10 p.m. and continuing into the early morning hours.

What makes the Geminids so captivating is that they require no special equipment – just your eyes. Curwin emphasized that stargazers do not need to focus on any specific direction; instead, they can enjoy the mesmerizing spectacle from any vantage point. “It’s kind of like snowflakes coming toward your windshield, when they do you see them coming toward you, but when they go by your windows you see more of a trail,” he explained.

The meteor shower appears to emanate from the Gemini constellation and is believed to be caused by debris from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which orbits the sun every one-and-a-half years. To ensure the best viewing experience, Curwin recommended venturing away from city lights to minimize light pollution. Additionally, he advised allowing your eyes to adjust to the darkness by refraining from looking at your phone. As the night progresses, it is advisable to dress warmly to combat the chilly temperatures.

While Wednesday night offers the peak viewing opportunity, the meteor shower is expected to continue for several more days. In the event of cloud cover, enthusiasts are encouraged to try again the following night. So, prepare to embrace the beauty of the cosmos and get ready for a spectacular show in the night sky.