Ново откритие: совети за живот на егзопланета оддалечена 120 светлосни години

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 12, 2023
Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have detected the presence of a molecule called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in the atmosphere of an exoplanet known as K2-18 b. While DMS is primarily produced by phytoplankton on Earth, its presence on this distant planet suggests the possibility of life. The telescope, operated by NASA and the European and Canadian space agencies, observed the exoplanet in the constellation Leo, almost nine times the mass of Earth. In addition to DMS, the study also found an abundance of carbon-bearing molecules such as methane and carbon dioxide.

This discovery supports the theory that K2-18 b is a Hycean planet, a type of exoplanet believed to have a hydrogen-rich atmosphere hanging over an ocean. Astronomer Nikku Madhusudhan from the University of Cambridge explains that DMS is unique to Earth and has been predicted to be a good biosignature for habitable exoplanets.

However, the scientists involved in the research caution that the evidence supporting the presence of DMS on K2-18 b is preliminary and requires further validation. Follow-up observations with the James Webb Space Telescope will be conducted to confirm these findings.

The method used by the research team is called transmission spectroscopy. This technique involves analyzing the light of a star as it passes through the atmosphere of an exoplanet. By examining the wavelengths of light that are absorbed by molecules in the atmosphere, astronomers can determine the molecular composition of the exoplanet.

This study marks the first time that methane and hydrocarbons have been detected in an exoplanet’s atmosphere using transmission spectroscopy. The absence of molecules like ammonia and carbon monoxide, coupled with the presence of methane and carbon dioxide, suggests the possibility of an ocean underneath the surface of K2-18 b.

K2-18 b orbits a cool dwarf star in the habitable zone, where liquid water could potentially exist on the planet’s surface. However, the temperature of the water and the planet’s habitability are still unknown. More observations are needed to establish the conditions necessary for life on this distant exoplanet.

Source: University of Cambridge, The Astrophysical Journal Letters

By Вики Ставропулу

