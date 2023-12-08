Патрик Мекхенри најави пензионирање од Конгресот, поттикнувајќи шпекулации за нови кандидати за 10-тиот конгресен округ

In a surprising turn of events, Congressman Patrick McHenry has announced his retirement from Congress. McHenry, who briefly served as U.S. House Speaker this year, had previously expressed his intention to seek reelection just a month ago. The reasons behind his decision remain unknown.

McHenry’s retirement comes amidst growing divisions within the House GOP Caucus and ongoing political battles over the House Speaker position. “Past, present, and future, the House of Representatives is the center of our American republic,” stated McHenry in a written statement. “Through good and bad, during the highest of days and the lowest, and from proud to infamous times, the House is the venue for our nation’s disagreements bound up in our hopes for a better tomorrow.”

As news of McHenry’s retirement spread, speculation immediately arose regarding potential candidates to fill the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District. The district, which now stretches from the Charlotte suburbs north through Hickory and Statesville into Winston-Salem, is widely considered a safe Republican seat. Several high-ranking state lawmakers reside in the district, with at least one expressing interest in running to replace McHenry. Additionally, another Republican candidate has already announced a campaign for the seat.

State Representative Jason Saine, a close friend of McHenry’s since their college days, expressed the need for time to consult with family and supporters before making a decision about his own candidacy. Republican Pat Harrigan, previously running for Congress in a different district, has now shifted his focus to seeking McHenry’s seat.

McHenry, 48, has been a prominent figure in the House of Representatives since his election in 2005. Rising through the ranks of House leadership, he served as Chairman of the influential House Financial Services Committee, among other roles. During his tenure, McHenry demonstrated unwavering support for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and played a key role in securing the votes needed for McCarthy’s appointment.

With McHenry’s retirement adding to the potential turnover in North Carolina’s congressional delegation, the state’s political landscape may undergo significant changes ahead of the 2024 elections. The redrawn district lines, currently subject to a racial gerrymandering lawsuit, could result in three Democratic representatives losing their seats to safe Republican districts. Alongside these opportunities, there is also a race to replace Republican Congressman Dan Bishop, who is leaving Congress to run for attorney general.

As the dust settles from McHenry’s announcement, it is evident that North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District will play a crucial role in shaping the future makeup of the state’s congressional delegation. With the potential for new faces and a significant shift in political representation, the upcoming elections are set to be highly anticipated and closely watched.