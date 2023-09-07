Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Вести

Откриена првата снимка од DLC на Жан Клод Ван Дам на Mortal Kombat 1

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 7, 2023
Откриена првата снимка од DLC на Жан Клод Ван Дам на Mortal Kombat 1

The highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 video game is set to release on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, Mortal Kombat 1 has already created a buzz among fans.

One of the most exciting announcements is the inclusion of Jean-Claude Van Damme as a special alternative skin for the character Johnny Cage. This DLC can be unlocked by players who purchase the Premium Edition of the game. The skin showcases Van Damme as he appeared in the early ’90s, a nod to the time when the first Mortal Kombat game was released.

The first footage of the Van Damme DLC was revealed during an interview with Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, on First We Feast’s Hot Ones. Boon stated that the idea for Van Damme as a character came about when they initially wanted to create a game based on the actor’s popularity at the time. However, their attempts to reach out to Van Damme were unsuccessful.

After years of trying, they finally managed to secure Van Damme’s participation for Mortal Kombat 1. Boon expressed his excitement about having Van Damme’s voice in the game and described it as a “full circle moment.”

In addition to the Van Damme DLC, pre-ordering the game will grant players the ability to play as Shang Tsung. The Premium Edition offers five days of early access, DLC character early access, and 1250 Dragon Krystals.

Following the game’s launch, players can expect six additional DLC characters, including Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker, and Homelander. These characters will expand the already impressive roster of Mortal Kombat 1.

Извори:
– Mortal Kombat 1: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/mortal-kombat-series/mortal-kombat-1/
– Ed Boon: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/ed-boon/
– NetherRealm Studios: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/warner-bros-games/netherrealm-studios/
– Warner Bros. Games: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/warner-bros-games/
– PlayStation 5: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/playstation/ps5/
– Xbox Series X/S: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/xbox/seriesxs/
– Nintendo Switch: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/nintendo/switch/
- компјутер: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/
- Steam: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/steam/
- Продавница за Epic Games: https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/epic-games-store/

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Вести

Размислување за наследството од 9 септември: Почитување на изгубените и сеќавање на трагедијата

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру
Вести

Што да очекувате при претстојното ажурирање на софтверот iOS 17

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Меѓународниот тим го комплетираше секвенционирањето на хромозомот Y, откривајќи нови гени за кодирање на протеини

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари