Старфилд добива високи пофалби од ко-креаторот на God of War, Дејвид Џафе

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has been receiving high praise from gamers and industry insiders alike. One of the notable figures to come forward with their admiration for the game is David Jaffe, co-creator of the God of War series.

Emil Pagliarulo, the design director and writer of Starfield, expressed his astonishment at Jaffe’s positive comments. Pagliarulo took to Twitter to share his thoughts, stating, “Having fans enjoy your work is, obviously, incredible. Having fellow devs – especially ones you know and respect – having fun with your game is a whole other level of awesome.”

Jaffe, known for his work at Santa Monica Studios and co-creating the critically acclaimed God of War and Twisted Metal franchises, has not held back in his praise for Starfield. In fact, he has gone so far as to call it his favorite single-player game of all time. His social media and YouTube posts have been largely dedicated to the game since its launch, highlighting its exceptional writing.

Старфилд привлече значително внимание од неговото објавување, со импресивни броеви на играчи кои се совпаѓаат. Играта достигна 1 милион истовремени играчи на денот на лансирањето, а од 7 септември, има собрано база на играчи од 6 милиони. Овие бројки служат како доказ за возбудата и исчекувањето околу титулата.

Бидејќи позитивниот прием продолжува да се влева за Starfield, Bethesda и тимот за развој можат да се гордеат со нивното достигнување. Извонредниот свет на играта, волшебното раскажување приказни и цврстата игра ги освоија срцата и на играчите и на професионалците во индустријата.

Дефиниции:

- Starfield: Многу очекувана игра развиена од Bethesda.

– Дејвид Џафе: Ко-креатор на серијата Бог на војната и индустриски ветеран.

– Емил Паљаруло: Дизајнер и писател на Starfield.

- Bethesda: познат развивач и издавач на видео игри.

