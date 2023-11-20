Војна на ѕвездите Џедај: Преживеан: игра која мора да се има сега во продажба

With the Black Friday shopping season in full swing, gamers are in for a treat. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available at a significantly discounted price of just $25 in select retail stores.

Game enthusiasts can find this incredible deal at GameStop, where the game is being offered for $30 on PS5. But here’s the catch: if you choose to pick up the game in-store, you’ll receive an additional $5 discount, bringing the total price down to a mere $25. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to date, making it an irresistible offer that is $10 cheaper than what Best Buy and Target have currently listed.

While this deal is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version, Xbox Series X and S owners need not fret. Although the game is listed at $35, it is likely that the $5 in-store pickup discount applies to them as well.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t just for Star Wars fans; it is a game that appeals to all gamers. With a high rating of 89 on OpenCritic, it is universally praised for its excellent gameplay and immersive experience. While the original release had some bugs, the developers have worked tirelessly to provide updates and patches, resulting in a clean and polished gaming experience.

This highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place five years after the events of the first game. Players assume the role of Cal Kestis, a Jedi knight on a mission to confront the Empire. With enhanced combat mechanics and exciting character customization options, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises an unforgettable journey.

Don’t miss out on this Black Friday deal! Head to your nearest GameStop and embark on an epic adventure with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Најчесто поставувани прашања (FAQ)

Can I purchase Star Wars Jedi: Survivor online?

While GameStop offers the in-store deal for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it is recommended to check their website for online purchase options.

Is the discount applicable to other platforms besides PS5?

While the $5 in-store pickup discount is currently confirmed for the PS5 version, it is likely that Xbox Series X and S owners can also enjoy the same discount.

Are there any additional bonuses with the game?

The current offer does not mention any additional bonuses, but it is always worth checking with the retailer for any promotional offers or add-ons that may be available.

Sources: GameStop.com