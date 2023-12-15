Напорите да се пропагира древно дрво по сечата, го чекаат ветувањето

A majestic tree that once stood near Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, England, has been felled, but there is hope that the legacy of this ancient tree will live on. Conservationists have reported positive signs of life in the tree’s seeds and cuttings, indicating that over 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings may be viable. The National Trust’s director of gardens and parklands, Andy Jasper, expressed optimism about nurturing these seeds and cuttings into strong saplings, offering a new future for the beloved tree.

In addition to sapling growth, there is the possibility that the tree’s trunk might regrow, although it may take several years to confirm. Patience is crucial in landscape restoration, allowing nature to take its course, according to Jasper.

Following the felling of the tree, a 16-year-old boy was initially arrested in connection with the act of vandalism. However, the police have now announced that the teen will face no further action, shifting their focus towards three other suspects. Media reports suggest that at least one of these suspects is a former lumberjack who was found in possession of a large chainsaw. Criminal charges in this case may extend beyond the tree’s destruction, as the falling sycamore also caused damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The loss of this famous tree has generated an unprecedented public response, with nearly 17 million people following updates on social media. The National Trust, responsible for the conservation of land around Hadrian’s Wall, is collaborating with the Northumberland National Park to create a lasting tribute to the tree. Plans are underway to determine the best use for the salvaged wood from its large trunk.

While the felling of the ancient tree was a sad event, the efforts to propagate it offer hope for its continued presence in the landscape. As nature takes its course and new saplings emerge, the legacy of this beloved tree will be honored and preserved for generations to come.