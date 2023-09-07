Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Вести

Riot Games ја ажурира ротацијата на картата на храбриот конкурентен режим за септември 2023 година

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 7, 2023
Riot Games ја ажурира ротацијата на картата на храбриот конкурентен режим за септември 2023 година

Riot Games has made some changes to the map rotation in its first-person hero shooter, Valorant. In an effort to offer variety and maintain mastery, Riot has decided to operate with a total of seven maps in the game. The decision came after collaborating with the in-house esports team, surveying players, and consulting professional organizations.

With the addition of the latest map, Sunset, Riot Games has swapped out two older maps, Fracture and Pearl, to make room for the new Los Angeles-based map. The competitive and unrated queues in Valorant have been working with seven maps, and this rotation ensures that players have a diverse selection to choose from.

The current map rotation for September 2023 in Valorant’s competitive mode includes Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Haven, Lotus, Split, and the recently added Sunset. These maps offer different gameplay experiences, encouraging players to explore new angles, lineups, and strategies.

Sunset is Valorant’s tenth map and features two sites and three lanes, making it one of the more traditional maps in the game. It also introduces a unique element: a mechanical door between B Market and Mid Courtyard, which can be accessed by flipping a switch on the Market side. While closed, the door is impenetrable, but players can damage and eventually destroy it, permanently opening it for the remainder of the round.

Riot Games aims to strike a balance between variety and familiarity in the map rotation, ensuring that players can continue honing their skills while also enjoying fresh challenges. Valorant continues to evolve, and players can look forward to future updates and additions to the game.

Дефиниции:
– Valorant: Riot Games’ first-person hero shooter game.
– Map rotation: The selection and order of maps available for gameplay in a given period.
– Competitive mode: A game mode in which players face off against each other in a more structured and regulated environment, typically for ranking or tournament purposes.

Извори:
- Riot Games (не е обезбедена URL-адреса)

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Вести

Размислување за наследството од 9 септември: Почитување на изгубените и сеќавање на трагедијата

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру
Вести

Што да очекувате при претстојното ажурирање на софтверот iOS 17

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Меѓународниот тим го комплетираше секвенционирањето на хромозомот Y, откривајќи нови гени за кодирање на протеини

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари