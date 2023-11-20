Директорот на играта Housemarque заминува по 14 години

In a surprising announcement, Housemarque’s game director, Harry Krueger, has revealed that he is leaving the studio after an impressive 14-year run. Krueger, best known for his work on the critically acclaimed Returnal, led the team through the development of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 game. His departure marks a significant change for the studio, but Housemarque remains optimistic about its future.

Throughout his tenure at Housemarque, Krueger has been instrumental in shaping the studio’s trajectory. From their earlier arcade-inspired titles like Outland, Resogun, and Nex Machina, to the groundbreaking success of Returnal, Krueger’s vision and passion have been vital in the studio’s growth and success.

Krueger expressed his deep gratitude for his time at Housemarque, stating, “It’s been an honor to accompany Housemarque on this journey. We really shook the pillars of heaven together, and I will forever be proud of all the amazing things we’ve accomplished as a studio.”

Although Krueger did not reveal the specific reason for his departure, he assured fans that he is leaving with optimism for the future. He mentioned an exciting new project in the works and expressed confidence in Housemarque’s talented team, as well as the continuous support from Sony and PlayStation Studios.

Housemarque’s general manager and co-founder, Ilari Kuittinen, acknowledged Krueger’s significant contributions, emphasizing the impact and vision he brought to the studio. Kuittinen also highlighted the rebirth of “Arcade” in Returnal and expressed enthusiasm for future leaders to build upon this success.

As Housemarque moves forward, they are currently preparing for their “new big project,” which has generated excitement among fans. While no details about the project have been revealed yet, it has been confirmed that the studio’s next game will be a new IP.

With the recent acquisition by Sony in June 2021 and the success of Returnal, Housemarque is poised for continued growth and innovation. Fans can expect great things from the studio as they navigate this transition and embark on the next chapter of their journey.

