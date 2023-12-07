Се разгледува предлогот за продолжување на старосната граница за пензионирање на полициските службеници и пожарникарите

Chicago city council is currently considering a proposal to extend the retirement age for police officers and firefighters beyond 63 years old. The idea behind this proposal is to address concerns about police officer retention and alleviate staffing shortages. The proposal, which is still in the planning stages, has sparked debates regarding the suitability of older individuals for physically demanding roles in law enforcement and firefighting.

While some argue that these professions are better suited for younger individuals, supporters of the proposal emphasize the benefits it could bring. The union representing the rank and file is particularly interested in extending the retirement age from 63 to 65, as it would give officers the option to continue working if they wish to do so.

Police and Fire Committee Chair Chris Taliaferro highlights the financial benefits this proposal could have on the struggling police pension system. With the department currently short of approximately 2,000 positions, allowing officers to work for an additional two years would enable them to contribute to their pensions for a longer period.

However, there are detractors who question the feasibility of increasing the retirement age. Alderman Nick Sposato, a former firefighter, believes that the demands of the job can be challenging, even for younger members of the department. He suggests that the retirement age should be lowered to 60 instead of increased.

On the other hand, supporters argue that keeping older police officers and firefighters on duty brings valuable qualities to the departments, such as leadership, wisdom, and experience. Alderman Anthony Napolitano, who has served as both a police officer and a firefighter, believes that the older, wiser approach to work often yields positive results.

Additionally, older officers tend to have fewer complaints against them and are involved in fewer lawsuits, according to former first deputy police superintendent Anthony Riccio.

The proposal to extend the retirement age has not been addressed by the committee yet. It is expected to be discussed at the next meeting on December 18. The decision on whether to implement this change will have significant implications for the police and firefighting departments in the city of Chicago.