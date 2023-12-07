Ohio Senate to Make Changes to Marijuana Legalization Law

The Ohio Senate is preparing to make revisions to the recently approved statute allowing the recreational use of marijuana. While the law is set to take effect on December 7, lawmakers are expected to discuss proposed changes to the legislation this week.

Unlike constitutional amendments, initiated statutes can be repealed and amended by the General Assembly. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and state legislative leaders have expressed their intentions to modify certain aspects of the law. The key areas that are likely to be reviewed include taxation rates, the distribution of tax revenues, limits on THC levels, protections for businesses implementing anti-drug policies, and rules regarding outdoor use of marijuana.

In the House, two bills have already been introduced that seek to address some of these issues. However, it remains uncertain how these various proposals will be transformed into legislation that can gain the support of both chambers.

Senator Mark Romanchuk has suggested the possibility of completely stripping down the initiated statute and legalizing recreational marijuana through the state’s existing medical marijuana laws. Specific details about how this would be implemented have not been provided.

John Fortney, a spokesperson for Senate President Matt Huffman, confirmed that there is no intention to overturn the election results. Instead, the Senate aims to make critical changes to the law that was regarded as an industry-friendly deal.

One of the key issues that will likely be discussed is the level of taxation. Huffman believes that the current 10% excise tax is too low compared to other states. He also disagrees with the tax distribution scheme, asserting that it unfairly benefits those involved in the marijuana industry.

Although some aspects of the new law will be implemented on December 7, including allowances for home cultivation and limited possession, significant portions of the law will not come into effect until appropriate licensing rules have been established. Huffman is keen to make revisions before the regulatory process begins.

Ultimately, the Ohio Senate faces the challenge of striking a balance between the will of the voters and the concerns expressed by lawmakers and industry stakeholders. It remains to be seen how these deliberations will shape the final legislation.