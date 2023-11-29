Новата серија Vivo S18 ги редефинира паметните телефони од среден опсег со револуционерна интеграција со вештачка интелигенција

Vivo, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has created a buzz in the tech community with the highly anticipated launch of its latest mid-range series, the Vivo S18. This series is set to revolutionize the industry with its groundbreaking integration of artificial intelligence (AI) through the use of BlueLM, a cutting-edge AI model developed in-house by Vivo.

Unlike any other smartphone in its class, the Vivo S18 series boasts a ten-billion-parameter AI large model known as BlueLM, which has already proven its mettle in the Vivo X100 series. With its billion-level parameters, BlueLM is an open-source model that highlights Vivo’s commitment to technological innovation.

Rather than featuring quotes, let’s instead describe the BlueLM model as an advanced AI technology that enhances the overall user experience. With BlueLM, Vivo aims to deliver unprecedented convenience and joy to its users, redefining what a mid-range smartphone can offer.

Rumors have been circulating about the powerful specifications of the Vivo S18. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, guaranteeing a smooth and lag-free performance. The device’s oriental aesthetic design and single-hole curved screen with a peak brightness of 2800nit further enhance the visual experience.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the S18’s rear 50-megapixel ultra-light-sensitive portrait lens, which incorporates OIS Hummingbird anti-shake technology and studio-level portrait algorithm matrices. This ensures high-quality photos even in challenging lighting conditions.

For those seeking an upgraded experience, the Vivo S18 Pro takes it a step further with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. This powerhouse features a flagship Sony IMX920 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a professional telephoto portrait lens. With its support for WiFi7, the S18 Pro guarantees fast and seamless connectivity.

Enthusiasts and tech aficionados eagerly await further updates on the Vivo S18 series. With its cutting-edge AI technology and impressive hardware specifications, Vivo is poised to make a significant impact in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

