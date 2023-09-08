Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Вести

Мајкрософт објави обврзаност за авторски права на Copilot за да ги реши грижите на клиентите

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 8, 2023
Мајкрософт објави обврзаност за авторски права на Copilot за да ги реши грижите на клиентите

Microsoft has announced their new Copilot Copyright Commitment to address customer concerns about the risk of intellectual property (IP) infringement claims when using the output generated by generative AI. The commitment extends Microsoft’s existing intellectual property indemnity support to commercial Copilot services and assures customers that Microsoft will assume responsibility for any potential legal risks associated with copyright claims.

The commitment reaffirms Microsoft’s philosophy of standing behind their customers when they use their products. The company believes that if the use of their Copilots creates legal issues, it should be their problem, not the customers’. They have a long-standing history of defending their customers against patent claims, and by expanding their defense obligations to cover copyright claims relating to Copilots, they aim to address the concerns of authors and ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI.

To respect authors’ copyrights, Microsoft has built important guardrails into their Copilots. These include filters and other technologies designed to reduce the likelihood of returning infringing content. Customers are required to use these technologies, creating incentives for better copyright compliance.

The Copilot Copyright Commitment covers paid versions of Microsoft commercial Copilot services such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot. However, there are important conditions to the program to prevent intentional misuse and the generation of harmful content. Customers must use the content filters and safety systems built into the product, and they must not attempt to generate infringing materials.

Microsoft’s commitment to addressing copyright concerns is just the beginning of their efforts to ensure AI advances the spread of knowledge while protecting the rights of creators. They recognize the challenges and risks associated with AI and pledge to work with stakeholders from the tech industry, authors, artists, government officials, academia, and civil society to address these concerns and find solutions.

Overall, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides assurance to commercial customers that they can use Copilot services and the output they generate without worrying about copyright claims, with Microsoft taking responsibility for any legal risks involved.

Извори:

– Microsoft Copilot Copyright Commitment

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

Вести

Baldur's Gate 3: A Hidden Game Over Scene за заговор за загуба на критични ставки

Септември 12, 2023 Габриел Бота
Вести

Протечена слика на Ермак во Mortal Kombat 1 предизвика дискусија за дизајнот на ликови

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Вести

MOXIE на НАСА генерира кислород на Марс за потенцијални човечки мисии

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

технологија

Devil Engine: Датумот на издавање на комплетното издание одложен за 9 ноември

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
технологија

Што да очекувате на настанот на Apple 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 и повеќе

Септември 12, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
технологија

Microsoft Surface Duo повеќе нема да добива софтверски ажурирања

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
технологија

На клиентите на Apple им се наплаќа дополнително 20 фунти за промена на портата за полнење на iPhone

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари