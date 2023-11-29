Искусете ги возбудувањата да се биде немирен ракун во Торонто

Have you ever dreamed of wreaking havoc and exploring the city as a raccoon? Well, now you can! A Toronto-based filmmaker, Jason Leaver, has created an exciting new video game called ‘Trash Panda’ that allows players to step into the paws of a raccoon and indulge in their love for garbage. Released on November 15, the game has already gained quite the following.

Inspired by the pandemic-induced curiosity, Leaver discovered a passion for coding during the 2021 lockdown. Over the course of a few years, he developed ‘Trash Panda’, which is set in the heart of Toronto. With its playful and immersive gameplay, the game quickly captured the attention of players during its beta testing stage.

Unlike traditional video games with levels to progress through, ‘Trash Panda’ is divided into different neighborhoods, currently featuring Algonquin Island, Cabbagetown, the Beach, Swansea, and the Water Treatment Plant. Leaver has plans to expand the game by adding at least two more neighborhoods, and he’s even open to suggestions from the gaming community.

As players navigate the streets of Toronto, their objective is simple: create the biggest mess possible. The game’s simplicity and the accurate representation of Toronto’s ambiance have resonated with players of all ages. In fact, some players, particularly children, have taken the game so seriously that they leave no trash bin unturned.

While raccoons might be cute, they can be a cause for concern in real life. Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Toronto has seen a surge in aggressive raccoon behavior, prompting warnings to avoid interactions with them. In light of this, the ‘Trash Panda’ video game provides a safe and enjoyable alternative for raccoon enthusiasts.

Leaver believes that a game like ‘Trash Panda’ perfectly captures Toronto’s spirit and expects it to be well-received by the community. If you’re eager to embark on an exciting raccoon adventure, ‘Trash Panda’ is available for purchase on Steam for $9.99.

For more information about ‘Trash Panda’ and to experience the whimsical world of mischievous raccoons, visit the game’s website.

1. How much does ‘Trash Panda’ cost?

‘Trash Panda’ is available for purchase on Steam at a price of $9.99.

2. Can I suggest new neighborhoods for the game?

Absolutely! Jason Leaver, the creator of ‘Trash Panda,’ is open to suggestions from the gaming community for new neighborhoods to add to the game.

3. Is ‘Trash Panda’ suitable for children?

Yes, the game is suitable for players of all ages. However, some children may take the game very seriously, leaving no trash bin unturned.

4. Does ‘Trash Panda’ accurately represent Toronto?

Yes, ‘Trash Panda’ aims to capture the mood and spirit of Toronto. Players will get to explore various neighborhoods and experience the essence of the city.