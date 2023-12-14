Агенциите Лидс и Ајрондејл соработуваат за приведување осомничени во случајот со дрога и оружје

Краток преглед на:

Law enforcement agencies in Leeds and Irondale joined forces to execute a search warrant at a residence in Irondale, resulting in the arrest of five individuals involved in drug trafficking and the possession of illegally modified weapons. The suspects were taken into custody, and the police seized various fully automatic firearms, equipment used for the modification of weapons, stolen property, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. Federal law enforcement agencies, including the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HISI), are collaborating with local authorities on the case and anticipate federal charges. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin commended the officers involved and emphasized the critical role of community collaboration in eliminating the dangers posed by criminals. The Leeds Police Department encourages anyone with information about this case or other illicit activities to contact them.

New article:

Collaborative Effort Leads to Arrests in Drug Trafficking and Weapons Case

In a successful joint operation, the police departments of Leeds and Irondale have made significant progress in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal weapon possession. Armed with a search warrant, the Leeds Police Department Operations Support Unit, Leeds Police Department SWAT Team, and the Irondale Police Department executed a search at a residence in Irondale, resulting in the apprehension of five suspects.

Law enforcement officials took Markell Jewaun Felder, 25, of Irondale, Amber Nicole Rozell, 23, of Irondale, Alabama, Kiara Latris Williams, 29, of Irondale, Alabama, Marquel Demetrice Holmes, 21, of Irondale, Alabama, and Markerris Je’Mar Holmes, 23, of Irondale, Alabama, into custody.

During the operation, detectives uncovered a cache of fully automatic weapons, as well as equipment believed to be used for converting semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones. Additionally, stolen property, Fentanyl, Methamphetamines (Meth), other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin expressed his pride in the collaborative efforts of the involved agencies and acknowledged the invaluable assistance of the Irondale Police Department. Chief Irwin emphasized the magnitude of the discovery, stating that the recovered firearms and illicit substances were a grave threat to society. Recognizing the comprehensive approach necessary to combat criminal activity, Chief Irwin commended the constant information sharing and drug-related investigations conducted by the entire department.

In partnership with federal agencies such as the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HISI), the Leeds Police Department aims to pursue federal charges in connection with this case.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other illegal activities is urged to contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

The five suspects are currently under arrest, and they will face various charges, including drug trafficking and unlawful possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. It should be noted that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.