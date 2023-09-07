Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Јапонија лансираше телескоп со рендген со ракети и лендер на Месечината

Септември 7, 2023
Јапонија лансираше телескоп со рендген со ракети и лендер на Месечината

Japan successfully launched a rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center on Thursday, carrying an X-ray telescope and a small lunar lander. The launch was broadcast via live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite was placed into orbit around Earth approximately thirteen minutes after the launch. XRISM will measure the speed and composition of celestial objects, aiding in the study of how these objects were formed and contributing to our understanding of the origins of the universe.

JAXA and NASA will work together to study the strength of light at different wavelengths, the temperature of celestial bodies, as well as their shapes and brightness. The mission aims to provide valuable insight into the properties of hot plasma, which can be utilized in various applications such as wound healing, computer chip manufacturing, and environmental cleaning.

Accompanying the X-ray telescope is the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), a lightweight lunar lander. SLIM successfully separated from the rocket and is expected to attempt a landing on the moon early next year.

JAXA is developing “pinpoint landing technology” to improve the accuracy of lunar landings and future probes. The Smart Lander is designed to land within approximately 100 meters of its intended target, allowing for safer landings and more precise exploration.

This launch comes at a time when countries around the world are once again focusing on lunar exploration. So far, only the United States, Russia, China, and India have successfully landed on the moon. Last month, India’s spacecraft successfully landed near the moon’s south pole, while a Russian attempt to return to the moon failed. Earlier this year, a Japanese private company crashed a lander during an attempted moon landing.

Source: The Associated Press via AP News

