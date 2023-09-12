Претставен Itel S23+: Нов премиум паметен телефон со заоблен екран

Градски живот

Itel, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its latest device, the Itel S23+. This new smartphone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display, providing users with an immersive visual experience. Powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, the Itel S23+ offers smooth performance and ample storage capacity.

One noteworthy feature of the Itel S23+ is its use of virtual RAM technology, which allows users to expand the RAM by up to 8GB using the smartphone’s internal storage. This ensures that the device can handle multitasking and run demanding applications without any lag. Additionally, the Itel S23+ is equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick charging times.

The Itel S23+ runs on Android 13-based itelOS V13.0.0 out-of-the-box, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features. The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor for capturing high-quality photos and videos. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Itel has not yet disclosed the price and availability details for the Itel S23+, but it is expected to be available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With its premium curved-screen design, powerful specifications, and innovative features, the Itel S23+ is set to make a mark in the smartphone market.

Source: Addis Insight

