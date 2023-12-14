Интел ги револуционизира игрите на лаптоп со унифицирани ажурирања на драјвери

Intel has made a groundbreaking move in the world of laptop gaming by unifying its graphics drivers for both discrete and integrated GPUs. This means that the performance improvements seen in Intel’s Arc A750 and A770 discrete graphics cards will now be available on its new integrated GPUs as well.

Intel’s latest development comes in the form of its Core Ultra series of laptop chips, which feature the company’s first chiplet architecture. The new Meteor Lake graphics tile, included in these chips, boasts up to eight new Xe LPG cores, rivaling AMD’s 780M iGPU found in the Ryzen 7 7840U. With a claimed 10% average frame rate lead over AMD’s iGPU, or comparable performance, users can expect smooth 1080p gameplay on thin and light laptops.

To ensure that users always have the latest drivers to keep their gaming experience at the cutting edge, Intel has introduced an “unlocked” generic driver that can be downloaded and installed by anyone. This unified driver contains all the base performance enhancements and game day one patches desired by gamers.

Although OEM-specific features may not be available with the generic driver, such as the “Endurance mode” that limits frame rates to 30 fps on battery power, users can still benefit from early hotfixes and general performance improvements. If necessary, users can later update to a driver specifically tailored to their laptop.

Intel aims to streamline the process of OEM validation to enable more rapid adoption of driver updates. The company is actively working with OEMs to ensure that users can enjoy real-time driver updates without compromising on specific features and functionalities provided by laptop manufacturers.

With this breakthrough in unified driver updates, Intel has taken a significant step forward in enhancing the gaming experience on laptops. Gamers can now expect seamless performance improvements across both discrete and integrated GPUs, bringing them closer to the immersive gameplay they desire.