Како можете да направите разлика помеѓу настинка и КОВИД?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities worldwide, it’s crucial to be able to distinguish between common cold symptoms and those associated with the novel coronavirus. While both illnesses share some similarities, there are key differences that can help you determine whether you should seek medical attention or simply stay home and rest.

Што е СОВИД-19?

СОВИД-19, скратено за коронавирусна болест 2019 година, е заразна болест предизвикана од тешкиот акутен респираторен синдром коронавирус 2 (САРС-КоВ-2). Тој првенствено се шири преку респираторни капки кога заразено лице кашла, кива или зборува.

Кои се симптомите на КОВИД-19?

COVID-19 symptoms can vary from mild to severe. Common signs include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. In some cases, individuals may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

What are the symptoms of a common cold?

A cold typically presents with milder symptoms compared to COVID-19. Common cold symptoms include a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, mild cough, and occasionally a low-grade fever. It’s important to note that loss of taste or smell is not commonly associated with a cold.

How can you differentiate between a cold and COVID-19?

While it can be challenging to differentiate between the two based solely on symptoms, there are a few key factors to consider. Firstly, COVID-19 symptoms tend to be more severe and longer-lasting than those of a common cold. Additionally, if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or have recently traveled to an area with high infection rates, it is crucial to get tested for the virus.

When should you seek medical attention?

If you experience severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion, or bluish lips or face, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention. Additionally, if you are unsure about your symptoms or have concerns, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional who can provide guidance based on your specific situation.

In conclusion, while the common cold and COVID-19 may share some similarities, there are distinct differences that can help you determine which illness you may be experiencing. If you are unsure or have concerns, it is always better to err on the side of caution and seek medical advice. Stay informed, practice good hygiene, and follow local health guidelines to protect yourself and others during these challenging times.