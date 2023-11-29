Enhancing Connectivity with Consistent Infosystems’ All-Purpose Wi-Fi USB Adapter

In today’s digital age, a stable Wi-Fi connection has become an indispensable requirement for accomplishing primary tasks. However, the convenience of devices with Wi-Fi capabilities is often obstructed by their heavy dependence on electricity and compatibility constraints with older PCs. While mobile hotspots have offered a solution, a more efficient alternative lies in the form of Wi-Fi adapters. Recognizing this need, Consistent Infosystems, a leading provider of IT hardware, security and surveillance, print consumables, and electronics and home entertainment products in India, has recently launched a versatile mini Wi-Fi USB Adapter designed to meet all your connectivity needs.

This portable device boasts a sleek USB form factor that effortlessly connects to any device supporting speeds of up to 150 Mbps and 300 Mbps. Particularly advantageous for individuals residing or working in remote areas with limited local internet access, or for frequent travelers, the Consistent Wi-Fi USB Adapter excels due to its second-generation high-speed mode: USB v2.0.

Notably, this USB Adapter offers Access Point Mode for Hotspot Interface USB 2.0, enhancing connectivity and ensuring a seamless internet experience. Its compact design allows users to conveniently connect it to their desktop or laptop, eliminating the need for frequent removal after use.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., expressed, “Consistent Infosystems continues to drive innovation in the technology landscape, and our newly launched USB Adapters exemplify our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-quality products.”

With a decade-long history of prioritizing innovation, Consistent Infosystems has experienced considerable success. Looking to the future, the brand will soon be introducing a new range of gaming keyboards and mice, expanding its product portfolio even further.

The Consistent Wi-Fi mini USB Adapter is available in two variants: 150 Mbps and 300 Mbps, priced at RS 499 and RS 999 respectively. Both options come with a 1-year warranty period and can be conveniently purchased from Amazon, the brand’s official website, or one of their branches located across India.

Често поставувани прашања

Q: What is a Wi-Fi USB Adapter?

A: A Wi-Fi USB Adapter is a device that enables a computer or other device to connect to a Wi-Fi network by plugging into a USB port.

Q: What is the benefit of using a Wi-Fi USB Adapter?

A: Wi-Fi USB Adapters are beneficial for individuals who live or work in areas with limited local internet access or who frequently travel, as they provide a portable solution for accessing Wi-Fi networks.

Q: Where can I purchase the Consistent Wi-Fi USB Adapter?

A: The Consistent Wi-Fi USB Adapter can be purchased from Amazon, Consistent Infosystems’ official website, or their branches located across India.

Q: Does the Consistent Wi-Fi USB Adapter come with a warranty?

A: Yes, both the 150 Mbps and 300 Mbps variants of the Consistent Wi-Fi USB Adapter come with a 1-year warranty period.