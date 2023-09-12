Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Вести

Патентот на Apple открива детекција на држење на телото за автоматско просторно аудио на AirPods

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 12, 2023
Патентот на Apple открива детекција на држење на телото за автоматско просторно аудио на AirPods

Apple has filed a patent that hints at an exciting new feature for its AirPods that support spatial audio. The patent describes the addition of posture detection sensors to automate when spatial audio is turned on and off. This means that the system would enable spatial audio when a person is sitting down and listening to music or watching a movie, and automatically disable head-tracking when it detects movement or the user stops listening.

The proposed automation is similar to the upcoming Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness features, which will be introduced with the AirPods Pro 2 and iOS 17. These features use machine learning to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes based on the user’s surroundings. The trend towards automating audio features is a significant development in the headphone industry, aimed at simplifying the listening experience while on the go.

Spatial audio, which was introduced by Apple in June 2021, offers a new level of surround sound for both movies and music. It provides a more immersive experience, particularly when combined with head-tracking technology known as Personalized Spatial Audio. However, manually turning off spatial audio can be a hassle, especially when the head-tracking feature creates awkward sound movements while walking or changing direction.

If Apple’s patent becomes a reality, users will no longer need to manually disable spatial audio during inconvenient moments. The new feature would be available on AirPods Pro (both generations), AirPods Max, and the upcoming Apple AirPods 3, which support spatial audio.

This patent filing aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its audio capabilities and provide a seamless user experience. With the potential introduction of this automated spatial audio feature, AirPods users can enjoy the benefits of immersive sound without the inconvenience of manual adjustments.

Извори:
– Patently Apple (no URL)
– Авторско знаење

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

Вести

Преглед на Wordle: Анализирање на загатка Wordle 819

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Вести

Античка бактерија прва што ја колонизираше земјата пред повеќе од 407 милиони години

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Вести

Споредба на звучните ленти Sonos Beam (генерација 2) и Samsung HW-S60B

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на колачиња: Што треба да знаете

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА предупредува на приближување кон астероидот 2023 SN1

Септември 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Улогата на митохондријалната ДНК во човечката репродукција

Септември 20, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Возбудлива можност за гледање на прстенест затемнување на Сонцето во државните паркови на Тексас

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари