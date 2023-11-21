Chefs have long believed that the key to a perfectly seasoned steak is liberally salting it before searing. However, a new perspective from physicist George Vekinis challenges this conventional wisdom. Vekinis, renowned for his work in advanced ceramics and composites, has delved into the science of cooking in his latest book. Contrary to popular belief, he suggests that microwaving the steak before frying is the secret to a delicious and tender result.

In a recent interview with the Instant Genius podcast, Vekinis explained why he advocates for this unconventional cooking method. According to him, salting the steak before frying can actually have adverse effects. Salt possesses an osmotic ability that draws out water from the meat, resulting in a tougher and less palatable texture. By microwaving the steak before searing, the meat retains its moisture, ensuring a juicier and more tender bite.

While this perspective may be surprising to many, Vekinis emphasizes the importance of allowing the steak to reach room temperature before cooking. This step ensures even cooking and prevents the meat from becoming tough. By microwaving the steak, the initial heating process is accelerated, expediting the transition from cold to room temperature.

Critics may argue that microwaving a steak could compromise its flavor or result in an unevenly cooked piece of meat. However, Vekinis stands by his findings, stating that proper seasoning and searing techniques can balance out any minor shortcomings in the microwaving process. Furthermore, he suggests experimenting with different microwave power levels and durations to achieve the desired level of doneness.

Најчесто поставувани прашања:

Q: Is it really necessary to microwave the steak before frying it?

A: According to physicist George Vekinis, microwaving the steak before frying can improve its tenderness and juiciness. However, traditional cooking methods can still produce excellent results with proper seasoning and searing techniques.

Q: Will microwaving affect the flavor of the steak?

A: While some may worry about the impact of microwaving on flavor, Vekinis assures that with proper seasoning and searing, any potential flavor loss can be minimized.

Q: How long should the steak be microwaved?

A: The exact microwave duration will depend on the thickness and desired doneness of the steak. It is recommended to experiment with different power levels and durations to achieve the perfect result.