Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Вести

Valve ја прославува 20-годишнината од најстарите кориснички сметки на Steam со специјални значки

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 11, 2023
Valve ја прославува 20-годишнината од најстарите кориснички сметки на Steam со специјални значки

Valve, the creator of Steam, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of some of the platform’s oldest user accounts by awarding them special digital badges. These badges feature the original Steam color scheme and have triggered waves of nostalgia among players, according to IGN.

Steam, the largest digital PC gaming storefront globally, first opened its doors to players in September 2003. It quickly gained popularity, with one of its earliest draws being the game “Counter-Strike.” Remarkably, some of the early accounts that joined the platform are still active today, and users have been sharing memories of those early days.

Valve has continuously evolved Steam over the years, expanding its services and offerings. Recently, the company even ventured into hardware development with the announcement of the Steam Deck. This portable gaming device marks an exciting milestone in the platform’s journey.

In January, Steam achieved a significant milestone, with a record-breaking 10 million players engaged in gaming on the platform simultaneously. This reflects the platform’s enduring appeal and the ever-growing community of PC gamers who choose Steam as their preferred gaming destination.

Among the most popular games on Steam currently are Valve’s “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” which boasts nearly a million daily players, as well as “Dota 2,” “PUBG: Battlegrounds” by Tencent Holdings ADR, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” by Activision Blizzard Inc, “Lost Ark” by Amazon.com Inc, “FIFA 23” by Electronic Arts Inc, and “Apex Legends” by Respawn.

The special digital badges being awarded to the oldest Steam accounts serve as a reminder of the platform’s rich history and the lasting impact it has had on the gaming industry.

Image credit: Casimiro PT on Shutterstock.

Извори:
- IGN
– Многуаголник

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

Вести

Преглед на Wordle: Анализирање на загатка Wordle 819

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Вести

Античка бактерија прва што ја колонизираше земјата пред повеќе од 407 милиони години

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Вести

Споредба на звучните ленти Sonos Beam (генерација 2) и Samsung HW-S60B

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на колачиња: Што треба да знаете

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА предупредува на приближување кон астероидот 2023 SN1

Септември 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Улогата на митохондријалната ДНК во човечката репродукција

Септември 20, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Возбудлива можност за гледање на прстенест затемнување на Сонцето во државните паркови на Тексас

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари