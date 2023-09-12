Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Вести

Apple постави да го лансира iPhone 15 за една недела

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 12, 2023
Apple постави да го лансира iPhone 15 за една недела

The launch of the new iPhone has created a buzz in the market, with Apple unveiling four new models in recent years. Now, there is just one week left until the launch of the iPhone 15 on September 12th. The event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, is also expected to showcase the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Speculation and rumors about the features of the new iPhone have been circulating for months. One model that has gained the most attention is the iPhone 15 Ultra. We delved into the market rumors to find out what to expect.

As with previous models, Apple is expected to introduce upgrades and improvements in various aspects. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will feature a powerful processor, improved camera capabilities, and a larger battery life. Additionally, there are speculations about a possible introduction of a high refresh rate display and enhanced augmented reality capabilities.

Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike eagerly await the launch to see if these rumors hold true. The anticipation is building, and it seems that Apple has once again managed to generate excitement and speculation around its new iPhone models.

Sources: [add sources without URLs]

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

Вести

Преглед на Wordle: Анализирање на загатка Wordle 819

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Вести

Античка бактерија прва што ја колонизираше земјата пред повеќе од 407 милиони години

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Вести

Споредба на звучните ленти Sonos Beam (генерација 2) и Samsung HW-S60B

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на колачиња: Што треба да знаете

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА предупредува на приближување кон астероидот 2023 SN1

Септември 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Улогата на митохондријалната ДНК во човечката репродукција

Септември 20, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Возбудлива можност за гледање на прстенест затемнување на Сонцето во државните паркови на Тексас

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари