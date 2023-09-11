Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Новата програма за обука има за цел да го премости дигиталниот јаз во руралните Тенеси

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 11, 2023
Новата програма за обука има за цел да го премости дигиталниот јаз во руралните Тенеси

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and AT&T Foundation have partnered to launch the Tennessee Broadband Digital Literacy Training Program, addressing the challenges faced by rural communities in accessing broadband internet. Through this program, citizens in 42 communities across Tennessee will receive training and education to improve their digital skills and increase broadband adoption.

AT&T Foundation kickstarted the initiative by presenting a $100,000 check to the University of Tennessee on September 7. The funding will enable UT Extension to provide hands-on training to individuals in economically distressed counties, who currently have limited or no access to broadband internet. By bridging this digital divide, the program aims to provide residents with new opportunities for employment, skill development, and educational programs.

Sreedhar Upendram, an associate professor in agricultural and resource economics at UT, emphasizes the importance of the partnership with AT&T Foundation in addressing the digital divide. The program will actively engage and invest in training citizens, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, entrepreneurs, senior centers, and the labor force in rural communities. Through these collaborations, the program seeks to empower residents with the necessary skills and knowledge for navigating the digital world.

AT&T Tennessee President, Joelle Phillips, acknowledges the company’s commitment to supporting critical programs, such as UT’s Digital Literacy Training Program. This program is seen as a way to not only expand and enhance broadband networks but also contribute to building stronger communities and better futures.

In conclusion, the Tennessee Broadband Digital Literacy Training Program will play a crucial role in equipping rural Tennessee communities with the digital skills needed for participation in today’s digital age. Through the collaboration between the University of Tennessee and AT&T Foundation, residents will have access to educational workshops and training, fostering economic development, and closing the digital divide.

Извори:
– UTIA.tennessee.edu

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

технологија

Јапонија ќе развие ракетен мотор на метан за лансирање во 2030 година

Септември 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру
технологија

Распродажбата на Discover Samsung: Земете ја Samsung SmartThings Station за само 1 долар!

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Уметноста на расчистување: Отпуштање на вишокот

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на колачиња: Што треба да знаете

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА предупредува на приближување кон астероидот 2023 SN1

Септември 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Улогата на митохондријалната ДНК во човечката репродукција

Септември 20, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Возбудлива можност за гледање на прстенест затемнување на Сонцето во државните паркови на Тексас

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари