Австралија спроведува кодекс за да спречи споделување на материјал за сексуална злоупотреба на деца генериран од вештачка интелигенција

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 8, 2023
Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has announced a new code that will require search engines like Google and Bing to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI). Inman Grant stated that the code will not only require search engines to ensure that such content does not appear in search results but also prohibit the production of synthetic versions of the material, also known as deepfakes, by AI functions built into search engines. This move comes in response to the growing use of generative AI, which has caught the industry off guard.

The new code was drafted by Google, owned by Alphabet, and Bing, owned by Microsoft, at the request of the Australian government. Initially, the draft code did not cover AI-generated content, prompting Inman Grant to ask the industry giants to revise it. The Digital Industry Group Inc, an advocacy organization in Australia whose members include Google and Microsoft, expressed satisfaction with the approved version of the code, highlighting its adherence to recent developments in relation to generative AI and its provision of further community safeguards.

This development showcases how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being shaped by the rapid advancement of products that generate realistic content through AI. Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner has been proactive in implementing safety codes for various internet services and is currently working on developing codes for internet storage and private messaging services. The latter has faced resistance from privacy advocates worldwide.

In summary, Australia is taking significant steps to address the issue of AI-generated child sexual abuse material. The new code will require search engines to actively prevent the sharing of such content and prohibit the creation of synthetic versions through AI functions. By taking these measures, Australia aims to safeguard its online community and ensure the responsible use of generative AI technology.

Дефиниции:
– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines that can perform tasks and exhibit intelligent behavior.
– Deepfakes: Synthetic media in which a person’s face or voice is manipulated using advanced AI technology to create fabricated images and videos that appear genuine.

Извори:
Byron Kaye, Reuters

