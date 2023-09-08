Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Tecno го задева лансирањето на „Phantom V Flip“ - достапен телефон на преклопување со уникатен фактор на форма

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 8, 2023
Tecno, a smartphone manufacturer known for its affordable devices, is teasing the launch of a new flip phone called the “Phantom V Flip.” This upcoming release follows the success of the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which is a book-style foldable smartphone that is surprisingly affordable compared to other foldables on the market.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold, launched earlier this year, has impressed users with its sturdy build and near-invisible crease on its 7.85-inch 120Hz display. The device is competitively priced at around $1,100, making it significantly cheaper than other foldable options like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While the hardware of the Phantom V Fold instills confidence in the viability of affordable foldable smartphones, the software falls short. Tecno’s “HiOS” Android skin is heavy and not particularly user-friendly. However, software updates have improved the experience, indicating that Tecno is actively working on enhancing the usability of its devices.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is currently only available in select regions, such as India. However, its success highlights the potential for foldable technology to become more accessible and affordable in the future. Tecno’s commitment to offering quality devices at lower price points is also evident in its previous releases, such as the Camon 20 Pro and Premier.

The upcoming launch of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is highly anticipated, especially due to its unique form factor, which features a circular display on the outside. The company is hosting an event on September 22 to unveil this flip phone, and fans are eager to see if it will have a similar affordable price tag like its predecessor.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip has the potential to drive other manufacturers to release more affordable flip phones, ultimately making these devices accessible to a wider audience.

By Мамфо Бреша

