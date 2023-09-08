Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Корисниците на Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 пријавуваат проблеми со ременот

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 8, 2023
Корисниците на Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 пријавуваат проблеми со ременот

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been encountering problems with the new strap design, which utilizes a button instead of a pin for removal. While the new design was intended to provide a more convenient method for attaching the strap, it has resulted in unintended consequences.

Some users have found that accidental button presses can cause the strap to come loose. This typically occurs when there is pressure on the wrist that inadvertently activates the button located on the inner side of the strap. This issue has been brought up by several Galaxy Watch 6 owners on platforms like Reddit.

However, it is worth noting that not all users are experiencing this problem. Some have reported no issues with the new strap design. For those who are encountering difficulties, some have suggested avoiding wearing the watch just above the wrist bone to minimize the risk of inadvertently pressing the button.

One potential solution to this problem is to switch back to the older straps that use the pin mechanism, which are still compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6. Additionally, the new button-based straps can also be used with previous models like the Galaxy Watch 5, offering a potential workaround for those facing issues.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Overview of Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has brought back a beloved feature, the physical rotating bezel, which allows for easier navigation. Both models feature Super AMOLED Always On displays, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

Извори:

– Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 User Reports on Strap Issues
– Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Features and Specifications

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Ирска го прифаќа безготовинскиот тренд: што значи тоа за потрошувачите?

Септември 12, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Меѓународниот тим го комплетираше секвенционирањето на хромозомот Y, откривајќи нови гени за кодирање на протеини

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари