технологија

Apple ги најавува главните наслови на игри кои доаѓаат на iPhone

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 12, 2023
Apple’s recent iPhone event showcased some exciting news for gamers, as the tech giant announced that big game titles like the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Division Resurgence will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year and in early 2024.

Thanks to the rise of cloud gaming, it is now possible to play PC and console games on mobile devices. However, since these games are streamed to the phone, players are dependent on internet speeds for a smooth gaming experience. Apple’s newer silicon, such as the M1- and M2-series chips, has made gaming on its laptops more feasible, and the company has previously demonstrated their capabilities at keynotes. However, game developers have been hesitant to embrace Apple’s claims of catering to gamers on Macs. The iPhone, on the other hand, has a large user base that actively plays games, making it an appealing platform for AAA releases.

The upcoming availability of major titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set to launch on consoles and PCs on October 5th, on the iPhone in early 2024 is a significant milestone. With peripherals like Razer’s Kishi controller, which enhances the gaming experience on mobile devices, players will have a seamless way to enjoy these games on their phones. The Resident Evil and Death Stranding games are also scheduled to launch on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max later this year.

Overall, Apple’s announcement marks a major step towards bringing console and PC gaming experiences to mobile devices. With increasing interest in gaming on smartphones, players can look forward to enjoying not only the usual mobile gaming offerings but also high-quality AAA releases on their iPhones.

Извори:
– Ash Parrish, reporter with expertise in video games – Kotaku

