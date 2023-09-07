Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Polaroid лансираше врвна камера за инстант фотографирање, Polaroid I-2

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 7, 2023
Polaroid лансираше врвна камера за инстант фотографирање, Polaroid I-2

Polaroid has unveiled its latest addition to the instant photography world, the Polaroid I-2. Priced at $600, the I-2 is a premium camera that combines the nostalgia of analog photography with modern camera technology.

The Polaroid I-2 boasts several impressive features that set it apart from its predecessors, the Polaroid Instant Now and Now+ instant cameras. It comes equipped with Polaroid’s sharpest lens, built-in manual controls, and a LiDAR-driven autofocus system, providing photographers with unparalleled control and clarity in their shots.

One of the standout features of the I-2 is its autofocus lens, which has been designed in collaboration with Japanese optical engineers with extensive experience in analog products. With a three-element f/8 lens, the camera can focus from 1.3 feet to infinity, making it versatile for capturing subjects at different distances. The lens delivers a field of view equivalent to a 38mm lens on a full-frame camera.

The I-2 is compatible with i-Type, 600, and SX-70 film, making it easy for photographers to find the perfect fit for their shooting needs. Unlike previous models, the I-2 incorporates built-in manual controls, allowing users to have greater control over exposure, shutter speed, aperture, and shooting modes. This opens up a world of creative possibilities for photographers, enabling them to truly express their artistic vision.

In terms of design, the I-2 features an impact-resistant plastic body covered in a premium coating. It has a large, bright optical viewfinder with an integrated display for camera settings. The camera also includes a built-in strobe with an eight-foot range and a 2.5mm jack for external flashes. Its sleek and modern look stays true to the iconic Polaroid aesthetic.

The I-2 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to update firmware and remotely control the camera through a dedicated app. It is powered by an internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges via USB-C and can shoot up to 15 packs of instant film. The camera also features a standard tripod mount for added convenience.

To celebrate the launch of the I-2, Polaroid has collaborated with artists for an “Imperfectionists” campaign. Artists Coco Capitán, Kotori Kawashima, and Max Siedentopf were the first photographers to test the new camera, emphasizing the beauty and unpredictability of instant photography.

The Polaroid I-2 is now available for purchase at a price of $599.99.

Sources: Polaroid CEO Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid press release.

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

технологија

Новиот Forza Motorsport: Премин од собирање автомобили во напредување на автомобили

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
технологија

Продажбата на Realme 5G: попусти и понуди на одредени паметни телефони

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру
технологија

Бесплатни кодови за откупување со оган: како да ги откупите и користите за награди

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

Вести

Протечена слика на Ермак во Mortal Kombat 1 предизвика дискусија за дизајнот на ликови

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Вести

MOXIE на НАСА генерира кислород на Марс за потенцијални човечки мисии

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
технологија

Новиот Forza Motorsport: Премин од собирање автомобили во напредување на автомобили

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Вести

Иконскиот Porsche 1973 Carrera RSR од 911 година се продава на аукција

Септември 12, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари