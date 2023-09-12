Градски живот

Јупитер го најавува Picross S+ за Nintendo Switch, воскреснувајќи ги само дигиталните игри Picross

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 12, 2023
Picross enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as game developer Jupiter recently announced the upcoming release of Picross S+ for the Nintendo Switch. This exciting news means that nine previously digital-only Picross games will be resurrected and made available once again, much to the delight of fans.

According to reports, Picross S+ will include the original Picross e puzzles and will also introduce the subsequent Picross e games as paid puzzle packages. Additionally, the bundle will feature Picross e9, a previously Japan-exclusive game that will finally make its debut in the West.

Although the game is set to launch in 2024, there are already several Picross games available on the Nintendo Switch for those who can’t wait. One example is Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition, which offers pictograms of beloved Sega characters for fans to enjoy.

While the cost for each content pack and Picross S+ itself is priced at $4.99, the total price for all nine games is estimated to be around $45. Despite the seemingly high price tag, avid Picross players can attest to the countless hours of brain-soothing and addictive puzzle-solving that these games provide.

It is worth noting that while Picross S+ is a fantastic addition to the Nintendo Switch library, the tactile experience of chiseling blocks in Mario’s Super Picross, available through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, remains unmatched.

Overall, the announcement of Picross S+ and the resurrection of the digital-only Picross games is a welcome development for fans of the puzzle genre. Perhaps this release will also encourage Jupiter to bring more Japan-exclusive Picross titles to the Western market, fulfilling the desires of eager players who have been longing to experience these games.

