Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Новата функција за безготовинско плаќање предизвикува загриженост за приватноста

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 11, 2023
Новата функција за безготовинско плаќање предизвикува загриженост за приватноста

A new cashless payment feature introduced by Samsung has sparked concerns about privacy among some users. The feature allows users to make payments using their Samsung devices, such as phones or watches, eliminating the need to carry physical money or cards. While this may be convenient for some, others are worried about the potential privacy implications.

Some users expressed their indifference towards the feature, stating that as cash users who do not own Samsung devices, it is irrelevant to them. They also questioned the need for a privacy policy for money itself. However, there are those who find the situation amusing, believing that Samsung will likely address any privacy concerns with a patch in the future.

On the other hand, there are individuals who have concerns about the security of making payments through electronic devices. They prefer the traditional method of paying with a card, citing a past experience of being robbed as a reason for their choice. They would rather draw and swipe their card at the counter, rather than relying on electronic gadgets.

While there are mixed opinions regarding the new cashless payment feature, it has certainly generated discussion among users. The concerns raised highlight the importance of privacy and security when it comes to making electronic payments.

Извори:

– [Source 1: “Link to the source article”]

– [Source 2: “Link to the source article”]

Дефиниции:

– Cashless payment: A method of making payments electronically, without the use of physical cash.

– Privacy: The right to keep personal information and activities protected from unauthorized access or intrusion.

– Security: Measures taken to protect individuals and their information from threats or risks.

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

технологија

Јапонија ќе развие ракетен мотор на метан за лансирање во 2030 година

Септември 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру
технологија

Распродажбата на Discover Samsung: Земете ја Samsung SmartThings Station за само 1 долар!

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Уметноста на расчистување: Отпуштање на вишокот

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Разбирање на колачиња: Што треба да знаете

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА предупредува на приближување кон астероидот 2023 SN1

Септември 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Улогата на митохондријалната ДНК во човечката репродукција

Септември 20, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Возбудлива можност за гледање на прстенест затемнување на Сонцето во државните паркови на Тексас

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари