Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Кенија ќе отвори Центар за извонредност за обука за дигитални вештини во јавниот сектор

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 8, 2023
Кенија ќе отвори Центар за извонредност за обука за дигитални вештини во јавниот сектор

Kenya is planning to establish a center of excellence aimed at training public sector workers in digital skills. The initiative, supported by Microsoft and the United Nations Development Program, seeks to equip civil servants with the necessary skills to enhance digitization efforts in the country. Areas of focus include broadband connectivity, cloud infrastructure, smart technology adoption, government paperless office strategies, and online platforms for common services. The center is in line with one of the objectives of Kenya’s Digital Master Plan, which aims to leverage information and communications technology (ICT) to improve government service delivery.

However, one notable omission from the training agenda is cybersecurity. The Kenyan Ministry of ICT has yet to comment on whether cybersecurity will be included in the program. Experts argue that cybersecurity is a critical component for digital success in the region. Confidence Staveley, the founder of the Cybersafe Foundation, a nonprofit organization promoting safer internet use in Africa, believes that the digital training offered by the center could serve as a foundation for building cybersecurity talent in the future.

Staveley emphasizes the importance of upskilling public workers considering the low digital literacy rates among this demographic in some African countries. As governments transition to digital systems, it is crucial to ensure that public workers are equipped with the necessary skills to leverage technology responsibly and securely. Therefore, the initiative to train public sector staff in digital skills is commendable.

This effort in Kenya is part of a broader trend, as demonstrated by the opening of an ICT center of excellence at the United States International University-Africa earlier this year. Additionally, the United Nations Development Program and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore partnerships and define pathways in Nigeria. These developments highlight the growing recognition of the importance of digital skills training in empowering individuals and driving digital transformation in various sectors.

Извори:
– We Are Tech Africa
– Dark Reading

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Ирска го прифаќа безготовинскиот тренд: што значи тоа за потрошувачите?

Септември 12, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Меѓународниот тим го комплетираше секвенционирањето на хромозомот Y, откривајќи нови гени за кодирање на протеини

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари