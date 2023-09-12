Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Qualcomm ќе испорачува Snapdragon 5G модеми за идните лансирања на паметни телефони на Apple

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 12, 2023
Qualcomm ќе испорачува Snapdragon 5G модеми за идните лансирања на паметни телефони на Apple

Mobile chip supplier Qualcomm has reached an agreement with tech giant Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems for smartphone launches between 2024 and 2026. This partnership comes at a time when Apple is facing challenges in China and aims to strengthen its supply chain in other regions. Although the value of the deal was not disclosed by Qualcomm, experts speculate it to be worth billions of dollars.

This new agreement builds upon a previous deal signed between Qualcomm and Apple in 2019, which resolved a legal battle between the two companies. As per Reuters, the supply agreement from that deal will conclude this year. This means that the upcoming iPhones to be announced by Apple will be the last ones to be released under the previous agreement.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and Apple is significant in the chip industry as Qualcomm is a leading provider of mobile chips, while Apple has a significant presence in the smartphone market. UBS analysts estimate that Qualcomm earned approximately $7.26 billion by supplying chips to Apple in 2022.

By securing the supply of Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems from Qualcomm, Apple aims to incorporate cutting-edge 5G technology into its future smartphone models. The Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems offer advanced features and performance, allowing Apple to deliver improved connectivity and faster data speeds to its users.

Overall, this partnership strengthens Qualcomm’s position as a key player in the mobile chip industry and ensures Apple’s access to advanced chip technology for their upcoming smartphone releases.

Извори:
– Reuters (URL: [source article])

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

технологија

Јапонија ќе развие ракетен мотор на метан за лансирање во 2030 година

Септември 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру
технологија

Распродажбата на Discover Samsung: Земете ја Samsung SmartThings Station за само 1 долар!

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Уметноста на расчистување: Отпуштање на вишокот

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Curiosity Rover сними неверојатна панорама на гребенот Гедиз Валис на Марс

Септември 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Донесување на чудото на космосот на децата во Кенија

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Историските климатски промени одиграа улога во раното човечко вкрстување

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Мисијата OSIRIS-REx на НАСА се врати на Земјата со примероци од астероидот Бену

Септември 20, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари