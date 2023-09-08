Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

Претстојните iPhone 15 Pro и iPhone 15 Pro Max: Откриени опциите за складирање и цените

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 8, 2023
According to recent leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to retain the 128GB storage option for the base variant. This contradicts earlier reports speculating that Apple might offer 256GB storage to compensate for the price increase. It seems that Apple has decided to stick with the same storage capacity as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, despite maintaining the same storage capacity, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will still see a price increase. The iPhone 15 Pro will remain priced at $999, unchanged from its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199, a $100 increase from last year’s model.

Additionally, it was previously rumored that the iPhone 15 Pro models would offer a maximum storage capacity of 2TB. However, the new report suggests that the maximum storage for these models will be capped at 1TB. This is a slight disappointment for those hoping for expanded storage options.

In terms of color options, the iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly replace the existing Gold and Purple colors with grey and dark blue shades. Apple typically chooses colors that complement the overall design of the smartphone, and the new colors are expected to go well with the titanium build of the devices.

As for other features, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to come equipped with the new A17 Bionic SoC. This chipset is expected to enhance gaming capabilities, and it may also feature a new 5G modem from Qualcomm for improved connectivity. Additionally, the camera department is likely to see improvements, with updated lenses for the telephoto camera to enhance optical zoom and produce richer portrait shots.

Overall, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shaping up to be impressive devices with notable storage options and pricing. Apple fans can look forward to the official unveiling of these new iPhones at the Apple Wonderlust event on September 12.

Извори:
- 9 до 5 Mac
– Истражување на TrendForce

