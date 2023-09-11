Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Како да избришете апликации од вашиот Apple Watch

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 11, 2023
Како да избришете апликации од вашиот Apple Watch

Deleting apps from your Apple Watch is a straightforward process, but it may vary slightly depending on the layout of your apps. When you remove an app from your Apple Watch, it is only deleted from the watch itself, not from your iPhone. The iOS app will remain on your iPhone unless you choose to delete it separately.

If your Apple Watch apps are arranged in a grid view, follow these steps:

1. Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to view your apps.
2. Touch and hold the screen until “View Options” appears.
3. Tap “Edit Apps.”
4. Press the ‘x’ button next to the app you want to delete.
5. Tap “Delete App” on the next screen to confirm.

If your Apple Watch apps are arranged in a list view, follow these steps instead:

1. Press the Digital Crown to view your apps.
2. Scroll down to the app you want to delete.
3. Swipe left on the app and tap the trash can icon.
4. Tap “Delete App” on the next screen to confirm.

It’s important to note that while Apple allows you to delete many of its own apps from your Apple Watch, there are some apps that cannot be removed. These include Messages, Phone, Calendar, Clock, and Reminder.

Deleting apps from your Apple Watch can help declutter your device and free up space for other apps. Additionally, it allows you to customize and organize your watch according to your preferences.

Overall, the process of deleting apps from your Apple Watch is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes. Enjoy a cleaner and more personalized Apple Watch experience by removing unwanted apps!

Дефиниции:
– Apple Watch: A smartwatch developed by Apple Inc. It offers various features such as fitness tracking, communication, and app integration.
– iOS: The operating system developed by Apple Inc. for its mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches.

Извори:
– Apple Support: https://support.apple.com/en-us/guide/watch/apd58fa9e2b1/watchos

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

технологија

Јапонија ќе развие ракетен мотор на метан за лансирање во 2030 година

Септември 16, 2023 Роберт Ендру
технологија

Распродажбата на Discover Samsung: Земете ја Samsung SmartThings Station за само 1 долар!

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Уметноста на расчистување: Отпуштање на вишокот

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

Новите технологии и важноста на приватноста

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Астрономите открија нов метод за мерење на стапката на проширување на универзумот

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА го предаде спектрометарот за сликање на планетата за интеграција на сателитот Танагер

Септември 20, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Недостатокот на црни британски научници: Обраќање на институционалниот расизам во науката

Септември 20, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари