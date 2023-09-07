Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

The Early Potential of Digital Marketing and the Growth of Anthology Marketing Group

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 7, 2023
Mary Fastenau, the senior partner at Anthology Marketing Group, reflects on the early days of the Internet and its potential for digital marketing. In the mid-90s, while working at Starr Seigle Communications, Fastenau realized that the Internet provided an equal platform for businesses of all sizes to compete. She had an “aha” moment when she created a virtual tour of the Halekulani hotel and someone booked the presidential suite after seeing the tour. The revenue generated from this booking covered the cost of building the hotel’s website.

Fastenau emphasizes the advantage of digital marketing in being able to test and ensure that hypotheses are actually relevant to real people. Even with well-researched hypotheses, digital marketing allows businesses to gather data and make informed decisions based on real user interactions.

Starr Siegle Communications eventually became Anthology Marketing Group in 2007. Today, Anthology Marketing Group is a part of Finn Partners, a global marketing and communications firm. The agency represents diverse clients such as Hawai’i Pacific Health, Hawai’i Tourism Authority, Hawaiian Telcom, and ‘Iolani School. Anthology Marketing Group has become the largest integrated marketing and communications agency in the state of Hawai’i.

Servco Pacific Inc., founded in 1919 as a two-car repair garage on the North Shore of Oʻahu, is Hawaiʻi’s largest private company with operations in the United States and Australia. Guided by a value-driven business model, Servco Pacific owns businesses in automotive distribution and retail, car sharing, musical instruments, and venture capital. As the company evolves, it aims to provide innovative mobility solutions to meet the needs of customers and communities in Hawaiʻi and beyond.

