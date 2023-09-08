Градски живот

Google го задева Pixel Watch 2 со IP68 отпорност на вода и прашина

ByРоберт Ендру

Септември 8, 2023
Google го задева Pixel Watch 2 со IP68 отпорност на вода и прашина

Google is generating excitement for its upcoming Pixel Watch 2 by releasing short teaser videos. In a 15-second clip, one notable detail is revealed – the device will feature IP68 dust- and water-resistance. This indicates that the new watch will be more durable than its predecessor.

Last year’s Pixel Watch did not have an IP rating, unlike most smartwatches which typically have an ATM rating. The original Pixel Watch was water-resistant up to 50 meters and could endure rain, shallow pools, and sweat from exercise, according to Google.

In terms of design, the Pixel Watch 2 closely resembles its predecessor, with only minor cosmetic changes to the crown. More information about the device is expected to be unveiled during Google’s Made by Google event on October 4th.

Interestingly, the teaser also reveals that preorders for the Pixel Watch 2 will open on October 4th, indicating that the device will likely be available for purchase in the following month.

With the imminent release of Apple’s new iPhone and Apple Watch, Google is eager to remind consumers that it has its own devices in the pipeline. Rather than holding a separate event, Google has chosen to stoke anticipation through these teaser videos.

The IP68 water and dust resistance rating on the Pixel Watch 2 is a welcome upgrade for those who desire a more durable smartwatch. This may attract consumers who prioritize an active lifestyle or need a watch that can withstand various environmental conditions.

