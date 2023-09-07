Градски живот

Trek го претстави новиот велосипед со слеш на сите планини со висок стожер

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 7, 2023
Trek has recently released the latest version of their long travel all-mountain bike, the Slash, featuring a high main pivot frame. The decision to incorporate a high-pivot design, similar to what is found on the Session downhill bike, aims to enhance performance and pedaling efficiency.

The Slash is available in both carbon and aluminum frame options, with full 29″ or mixed wheel sizes. The frame features a 170mm travel, with a progressive flip chip for adjusting shock progression. The geometry of the Slash varies based on size and wheel size, with reaches ranging from 430mm to 513mm.

One of the standout features of the Slash is Trek’s BITS (Built-In-Tool System) in-frame storage system, which provides secure storage for tools and spares. The carbon frame also includes additional protective layers to guard against rock strikes and impact damage.

In terms of suspension design, the Slash utilizes Trek’s Active Braking Pivot, combined with a high main pivot to create a rearward wheel path. This design results in a smoother ride over rough terrain and improved balance as the suspension compresses. To mitigate pedal kickback, Trek has added a 19-tooth idler wheel and a lower chain roller to the drivetrain.

Trek offers seven different build kits for the Slash, ranging from $4,400 to $11,500 USD, catering to a wide range of riders. Additionally, the Slash is also available as a frame-only option.

The new Trek Slash represents the brand’s commitment to creating a pedal-friendly, high-performing all-mountain bike that can handle any trail with ease.

Извори:
– Trek Bikes

By Мамфо Бреша

