Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

технологија

Нова студија покажува ветувачки раст за пазарот на дигитални слушалки за седација

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 8, 2023
Нова студија покажува ветувачки раст за пазарот на дигитални слушалки за седација

A new report by DataHorizzon Research reveals that the digital sedation headset market is expected to experience a healthy growth rate in the coming years. Digital sedation, a modern approach to inducing therapy, is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional pharmacological methods. This increasing demand is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The report highlights that research and development in sedation delivery modes are driving the growth of the digital sedation headset market. Additionally, the rising rate of hospitalization due to accidents and emergency cases is also shaping the market trends. Patients find digital sedation to be a comforting option during emergency procedures, and medical research supports the use of digital techniques to reduce adverse events.

The market is projected to witness a double-digit CAGR by 2032. Digital sedation headsets provide patients with a personalized and engaging experience, enhancing treatment options. Virtual reality headsets, in particular, are expected to dominate the market as they create an immersive experience for patients to relax.

Among the applications, dental surgery stands out as the leading segment where digital sedation improves patient comfort. North America is the largest market, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. Some of the key players in the market include Oncomfort, Medtronic, HypnoVR, Wide Awake VR, Vygon, and OperaVR.

The global digital sedation headset market is segmented by type, application, and region. Virtual reality headsets are the leading segment, as they enable patients to cope during treatment procedures. Surgical procedures are also anticipated to experience rapid growth due to the adoption of modernized sedation techniques.

North America leads in digital sedation, driven by its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for non-pharmacological sedation methods. The United States is particularly dominant in the market, with favorable reimbursement policies supporting adoption.

Overall, the digital sedation headset market shows promise for significant growth in the coming years. This innovative approach to sedation is revolutionizing patient comfort and experiences during medical procedures.

Извори:
– DataHorizzon Research

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
технологија

Ирска го прифаќа безготовинскиот тренд: што значи тоа за потрошувачите?

Септември 12, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

Вести

Warbits+: Отворете ги бета-регистрациите сега во живо за мобилни и компјутери

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
технологија

Добавувачот на Apple Foxconn ќе го испорача произведен во Индија iPhone 15, ќе го прошири производството надвор од Кина

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Меѓународниот тим го комплетираше секвенционирањето на хромозомот Y, откривајќи нови гени за кодирање на протеини

Септември 12, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
технологија

Новиот систем на значки во НБА 2K24 доби реакција од гејмерите

Септември 12, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари