The National Hockey League (NHL) and NHL Network have announced their partnership with the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth season of their all-access preseason docuseries, Behind The Glass. This three-part series, produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the intensity, drama, and competition of an NHL preseason through the lens of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kings.

The upcoming season of Behind The Glass will feature the Kings’ trip to the Southern Hemisphere as they play against the Arizona Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia for the 2023 NHL Global Series. This will be the first-ever NHL games played in Australia, adding excitement to the series. The players will be mic’d up and featured away from the rink, offering fans unparalleled content as they compete for their spot on the roster and prepare for the regular season opener.

After two consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berths, the Kings have raised expectations for the organization. Behind The Glass will focus on the team’s vice president and general manager, Rob Blake, and head coach Todd McLellan, as they lead the team throughout training camp and shape the vision for a perennial Stanley Cup contender. The series will also profile key players such as newly acquired center Pierre-Luc Dubois, rising stars Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala, and veteran core players Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. Team President Luc Robitaille will provide unique insights into what it means to be a King.

Behind The Glass first premiered in 2018, offering fans an unprecedented look at the NHL preseason through the eyes of the New Jersey Devils. Since then, the series has featured the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators. This year’s edition will raise the stakes with the international trip to Melbourne, Australia.

Fans can expect to see exclusive bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass shared across digital and social media platforms using the hashtag #BehindTheGlass. Additionally, each episode will be available on the NHL’s YouTube platform, offering fans more opportunities to engage with the series.

Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp promises to bring fans closer to the game and provide a unique and never-before-seen perspective on the team and the preseason. With unprecedented access, this docuseries is sure to excite fans as they anticipate the upcoming NHL season.

