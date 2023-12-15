Револуционерно истражување открива фасцинантни сознанија за егзопланетите

A recent groundbreaking study presented at the 2023 meeting of the American Geophysical Union has shed new light on the fascinating world of exoplanets known as “hot Jupiters”. The study is based on observations made by the NASA-funded CubeSat mission called the Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment (CUTE). What sets CUTE apart from other exoplanet-hunting telescopes is its compact size – measuring only 36 centimeters (14 inches) in length, equivalent to a cereal box.

The observations made by CUTE provide valuable insights into the atmospheric escape process in hot Jupiters, which are exoplanets that orbit very close to their parent stars. By analyzing several hot Jupiters, including the notable example WASP-189b, the research team has been able to determine the astonishing rate at which these planets lose their atmospheres. WASP-189b, in particular, was found to have an atmospheric escape rate of 400 million kilograms (882 million pounds) per second due to its scorching surface temperatures of approximately 8,315 degrees Celsius (15,000 degrees Fahrenheit).

Moreover, despite its small size, CUTE has demonstrated remarkable observational capabilities by studying exoplanets located hundreds of light-years away. For instance, WASP-189b, situated approximately 325 light-years from Earth, has allowed astronomers to gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of planets beyond our solar system.

Dr. Kevin France, the Principal Investigator of CUTE, emphasized the importance of understanding the wider universe and how our solar system fits into the celestial family. He expressed the need to comprehend the diverse range of planets, from those potentially habitable to those drastically inhospitable, as well as the physical processes that operate on these distant worlds.

In addition to hot Jupiters, the CUTE team has also been investigating other types of exoplanets. By examining planets like MASCARA-4b and KELT-9b, the researchers hope to expand their understanding of atmospheric escape, which could contribute to unraveling the evolution of “super-Earths”. These findings suggest that super-Earths may originate as Neptune-sized planets with large atmospheres, which gradually lose mass, leaving behind only their rocky cores.

While the insights gained from CUTE have been extraordinary so far, it is noteworthy that the time to utilize this innovative technology is limited. The CubeSat mission is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere at some point in 2027. As researchers eagerly await further discoveries in the coming years and decades, they are optimistic that CUTE will continue to provide valuable knowledge about hot Jupiters and atmospheric escape, unraveling the mysteries of these unique exoplanets.