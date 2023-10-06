Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Зиландија: Осмиот континент на Земјата и неговата фасцинантна геолошка историја

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 6, 2023
Зиландија: Осмиот континент на Земјата и неговата фасцинантна геолошка историја

Zealandia, also known as Te Riu-a-Māui or Tasmantis, is a continent located beneath the South Pacific, approximately 3,500 feet below the ocean surface. Geologists recently completed an exhaustive mapping project, utilizing data from ocean-floor rock samples, to create a detailed map of Zealandia’s 2 million square mile landmass. This newly refined map provides insights into Zealandia’s unique geological history.

Previously, Zealandia was thought to have formed around 550 million years ago when the supercontinent Gondwana started to fragment. Around 83 million years ago, Zealandia slowly separated from Australia and Antarctica, gradually becoming submerged beneath the ocean. The recent mapping efforts reveal that Zealandia was once much larger, comparable in size to Australia. Over time, it has been mostly swallowed by the ocean, with only 6% remaining above sea level to form New Zealand and its surrounding islands.

Remarkably, a study conducted in 2021 suggests that Zealandia could be even older than previously believed, dating back around 1 billion years. This would make Zealandia the oldest continent on Earth. The study’s findings indicate that the oldest rocks on Zealandia are approximately 1 billion years old.

The discovery of Zealandia can be traced back to Dutch sailor Abel Tasman’s voyage in 1642, which provided the first clues about the existence of an eighth continent in the Southern Hemisphere. However, it wasn’t until the 1990s that scientists began seriously considering the possibility of a submerged continent in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1995, American geophysicist Bruce Luyendyk coined the name “Zealandia” to encompass New Zealand, the Chatham Rise, Campbell Plateau, and Lord Howe Rise. These regions collectively define Zealandia.

Zealandia’s vast size is notable, with a total area of approximately 4,900,000 square kilometers (1,900,000 square miles). If classified as a microcontinent, Zealandia would be the largest in the world, surpassing Madagascar and even rivaling the size of Australia.

In conclusion, Zealandia’s meticulous mapping has shed light on its captivating geological past. This submerged continent, with its rich history and intriguing origins, continues to pique the curiosity of scientists and researchers worldwide.

Извори:
- [Извор 1]
- [Извор 2]

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Блокирањето на молекулата на имунолошкиот контролен пункт покажува ветување за лекување на агресивен детски рак

Октомври 9, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Следете го затемнувањето на „Огнениот прстен“ со интерактивната карта на НАСА

Октомври 9, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Важноста на согласноста за колачиња и поставките за приватност

Октомври 9, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Блокирањето на молекулата на имунолошкиот контролен пункт покажува ветување за лекување на агресивен детски рак

Октомври 9, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Следете го затемнувањето на „Огнениот прстен“ со интерактивната карта на НАСА

Октомври 9, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Важноста на согласноста за колачиња и поставките за приватност

Октомври 9, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Истражување на квантното пробивање: нова перспектива на класичниот и квантниот свет

Октомври 9, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари