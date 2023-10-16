Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Вештачката интелигенција откри супернова без човечка интервенција

ByВики Ставропулу

Октомври 16, 2023
Вештачката интелигенција откри супернова без човечка интервенција

Artificial intelligence (AI) has achieved a significant milestone in astronomy. For the first time, a new AI tool called Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot) has detected and confirmed the discovery of a supernova without any human intervention. Developed by an international team of scientists, BTSbot utilized machine learning algorithms trained on over 1.4 million images to automate the entire star explosion discovery process.

This breakthrough not only eliminates human error but also dramatically increases the speed at which supernovae can be identified. By removing humans from the loop, researchers have more time to analyze observations and develop new hypotheses to explain cosmic explosions.

BTSbot detected the newly discovered supernova named SN2023tyk in data from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a robotic camera in California that scans the night sky every two days. Within just two days of the cosmic blast being imaged, BTSbot found the supernova and confirmed its discovery and classification as a Type Ia supernova through communication with other robotic instruments. The automated report was publicly shared shortly after.

This automated process is a significant advancement compared to traditional methods, which rely on astronomers visually inspecting large volumes of data from robotic telescopes. Automated software presents a list of candidate explosions to humans, who spend time verifying and observing them spectroscopically to determine if they are indeed supernovae.

The ability of AI to scan the night sky more efficiently and effectively has the potential to discover many new supernovae. By automating the discovery process, astronomers can focus on interpreting the data and gaining valuable insights into the evolution of stars and galaxies.

Overall, this achievement demonstrates the power of AI in the field of astronomy, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe.

Извори:
– Северозападен универзитет
– California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

By Вики Ставропулу

поврзани со пост

наука

Тестови за зајакнување на гравитационите бранови на општата релативност против астрофизичките претпоставки

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Директно сликање на гликаните кои се врзуваат за биомолекули на едномолекулско ниво

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Меѓународната соработка го откри изворот на најголемиот земјотрес некогаш снимен

Октомври 17, 2023 Роберт Ендру

Промаши

наука

Тестови за зајакнување на гравитационите бранови на општата релативност против астрофизичките претпоставки

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Директно сликање на гликаните кои се врзуваат за биомолекули на едномолекулско ниво

Октомври 17, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Меѓународната соработка го откри изворот на најголемиот земјотрес некогаш снимен

Октомври 17, 2023 Роберт Ендру 0 Коментари
наука

Влијанието на климатските промени врз бучавата од океаните

Октомври 17, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари