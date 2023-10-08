Мисијата на психата: Истражување на мистериозниот метален астероид

Scientists have long been fascinated by 16 Psyche, a metal-rich asteroid located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Its estimated value, if mined, surpasses the total cash on Earth today. However, its worth isn’t the only thing that attracts attention. Researchers are eager to study this dense asteroid as it can provide insights into the early stages of the Solar System.

The upcoming Psyche mission, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, aims to unravel the mysteries of 16 Psyche up close. By examining its exterior, scientists hope to determine its origin and composition. Is it the remnant core of a failed planet? Was it formed through a collision and subsequent reassembly? Or is it shaped by something even more unique, such as iron-spewing volcanoes?

The Psyche mission consists of a NASA-built orbiter, also named Psyche, which will be the first human-made spacecraft to visit a metal asteroid. The launch window was initially set for October 5, but it was delayed to October 12 to fine-tune the spacecraft’s thrusters. The spacecraft will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Inside Psyche’s mission, 16 Psyche is the 16th minor planetary body discovered and is named after the Greek goddess of the soul. The asteroid measures about 220km wide and has a bumpy, flattened potato-like shape. Through Earth-based observations, scientists have learned valuable information about its size, shape, rotation period, and rotation pole.

One of the most intriguing aspects of 16 Psyche is its metal content. While its surface reflects light differently, the exact metals present are still uncertain. However, based on the composition of iron meteorites, scientists predict that 16 Psyche is rich in iron and nickel and may also contain trace elements of cobalt, titanium, platinum, and palladium.

The mission’s main goal is to shed light on the true nature of 16 Psyche. Is it a remnant core? Is it a product of ancient volcanism? These questions remain unanswered. The Psyche spacecraft carries a magnetometer to detect any remnant magnetism that might be present, which could provide clues about its origin.

The Psyche mission’s delay means the spacecraft is now expected to rendezvous with 16 Psyche in 2029, following a trajectory that includes a close pass of Mars to gather speed. Once it reaches its destination, the spacecraft will orbit around 75km above the asteroid’s surface, allowing for detailed imaging and mapping of its features.

In conclusion, the Psyche mission holds great promise in unraveling the mysteries of 16 Psyche, the incredibly valuable and enigmatic metal asteroid. By studying this unique celestial object up close, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the early formation of our Solar System and the origins of these metal-rich asteroids.