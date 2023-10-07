Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Постоењето на водните светови во егзопланетарни системи

ByРоберт Ендру

Октомври 7, 2023
Постоењето на водните светови во егзопланетарни системи

This article discusses the presence of water worlds in exoplanetary systems, focusing on the mass-radius relations and bulk compositions of these planets. According to planet formation models, exoplanets that migrate from beyond the snowline of the protoplanetary disk are likely to have water-ice-rich cores. These water worlds can make up approximately 50% of the planet’s mass.

The observed radius valley of Kepler planets, which is well explained by the atmospheric dichotomy of rocky planets, suggests the existence of water worlds based on precise measurements of mass and radius of transiting planets. However, determining the core compositions of these planets is challenging due to the similarity in density between water-ice-rich planets and rocky planets with thin atmospheres.

To investigate the presence of water worlds, the authors combine different formation models with atmospheric escape models to simulate planetary systems consistent with the observed radius valley. By comparing these simulated planets with the observed planets in terms of mass, radius, and orbital period, they can evaluate the likelihood of water worlds in the current sample.

The migration models suggest that a significant percentage of bare planets, without primordial H/He atmospheres, can be water-ice-rich around G- and M-type host stars. This is consistent with the mass-radius distributions of the observed planets. However, most water worlds are predicted to have longer orbital periods (>10 days). Therefore, identifying these water worlds through methods like radial velocity and transmission spectroscopy would be more effective when targeting planets with longer orbital periods.

In conclusion, this research suggests that water worlds are likely to be present in exoplanetary systems and can be identified based on their mass-radius relations and orbital periods. Further studies using observational data and advanced spectroscopic techniques can provide more insights into the existence and characteristics of these water worlds.

Source: The article “The Existence of Water Worlds in Exoplanetary Systems” by Aritra Chakrabarty and Gijs D. Mulders.

By Роберт Ендру

поврзани со пост

наука

Древните прстени на дрвјата откриваат катастрофална соларна бура

Октомври 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Илон Маск планира слетување на Марс за три до четири години, изрази оптимизам за успехот на лансирањето на Starship

Октомври 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Сеќавање на Џон Финерти: Поглед во променливиот свет на Гарда Сиохана

Октомври 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Промаши

наука

Древните прстени на дрвјата откриваат катастрофална соларна бура

Октомври 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Илон Маск планира слетување на Марс за три до четири години, изрази оптимизам за успехот на лансирањето на Starship

Октомври 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Сеќавање на Џон Финерти: Поглед во променливиот свет на Гарда Сиохана

Октомври 9, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Фосилизираните човечки стапалки во Ново Мексико би можеле да бидат најстариот доказ за луѓето во Америка

Октомври 9, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари