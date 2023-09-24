Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Енигмата на лунарниот мраз: Откривање на потеклото

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 24, 2023
Енигмата на лунарниот мраз: Откривање на потеклото

A recent groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature Astronomy has shed light on the mysterious origins of ice on the moon. For decades, scientists have been fascinated by the presence of ice on the lunar surface, but the mechanisms behind its formation have remained elusive.

The study reveals that the formation of lunar water is intricately linked to the interplay between electrons, subatomic particles originating from both Earth and the Sun. As the moon orbits the Earth, it passes through the magnetotail, a region filled with charged particles trailing behind our planet. This unique phenomenon provides a natural laboratory for studying the processes involved in the creation of lunar surface water.

According to the researchers, when these electrons interact with the lunar surface within the magnetotail, frozen water is created. On the other hand, when the moon is beyond the reach of the magnetotail, its surface absorbs the solar wind. However, this explanation alone does not fully account for the presence of lunar ice, and another mechanism involving high-energy electrons reacting with lunar soil to release trapped hydrogen, which then combines to form water, is also proposed.

The implications of these findings extend beyond just our understanding of lunar water formation. They could potentially revolutionize future lunar and planetary missions, as well as raise intriguing questions about the distribution of water throughout our solar system. Further exploration and investigation are deemed necessary to unravel these cosmic mysteries.

Sources: Nature Astronomy

By Габриел Бота

поврзани со пост

наука

SpaceX успешно лансираше 21 Starlink сателити во орбитата

Септември 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Истражување на просторот за природни ресурси: решение за недостигот на Земјата?

Септември 25, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Гориво за вселенско летало од лунарна вода: иднината на истражувањето и економијата на вселената

Септември 25, 2023 Габриел Бота

Промаши

наука

SpaceX успешно лансираше 21 Starlink сателити во орбитата

Септември 25, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Истражување на просторот за природни ресурси: решение за недостигот на Земјата?

Септември 25, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Гориво за вселенско летало од лунарна вода: иднината на истражувањето и економијата на вселената

Септември 25, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Сложеноста на раниот човечки ембрионски развој

Септември 25, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари