Градски живот

Откривање на новите технологии и моќта на вештачката интелигенција

наука

Како да го видите затемнувањето на Сонцето „Огнен прстен“ во областа Канзас Сити

ByМамфо Бреша

Октомври 13, 2023
Како да го видите затемнувањето на Сонцето „Огнен прстен“ во областа Канзас Сити

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Извори:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Мамфо Бреша

поврзани со пост

наука

Студијата сугерира дека Могилите на Arrokoth се оригинални градежни блокови

Октомври 16, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Астрономите користат дождови од честички за да ги проучуваат космичките зраци

Октомври 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Неверојатниот свет на вселенските телескопи: објаснето

Октомври 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Промаши

наука

Студијата сугерира дека Могилите на Arrokoth се оригинални градежни блокови

Октомври 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Астрономите користат дождови од честички за да ги проучуваат космичките зраци

Октомври 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Неверојатниот свет на вселенските телескопи: објаснето

Октомври 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Научниците открија нови детали за историјата на златото

Октомври 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари