Ракетата Falcon Heavy на SpaceX ќе ја лансира мисијата на НАСА до астероидот Psyche

Октомври 13, 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the asteroid Psyche. The mission aims to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as “an unusual object likely rich in metal.” The Psyche spacecraft, about the width of a tennis court, will embark on a nearly six-year journey covering about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at Psyche in July 2029.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch opportunities in the coming days in case of weather or technical issues. NASA has allocated approximately $1.2 billion for the Psyche mission, which includes development and operations costs. SpaceX was awarded a contract worth around $131 million to launch the mission.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is capable of carrying heavy payloads into space, and this mission marks its eighth launch. SpaceX plans to land and recover the rocket’s side boosters, but the central core of the rocket will be expended.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with scientific instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field and chemical makeup. This mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

By Габриел Бота

